CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 158 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hasbro by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.