CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

TSLA stock opened at $1,109.03 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.91, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

