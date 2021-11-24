CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.70. The company has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

