CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in CarMax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

NYSE:KMX opened at $146.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

