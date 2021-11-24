CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 570 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Watsco by 22.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Watsco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $306.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $308.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

