CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $18.44 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,391 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.31. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $208.86 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.