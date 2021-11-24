CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 225 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.91 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average is $205.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

