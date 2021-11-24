CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,193 shares of company stock worth $5,882,592. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.73 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

