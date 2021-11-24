Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) PT Raised to $21.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 244.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMRX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Chimerix has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

