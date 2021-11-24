CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 20,687 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock worth $3,603,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $345.96 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $353.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.68 and a 200 day moving average of $301.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.