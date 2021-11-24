CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 2.84% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

KCE opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.53.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

