CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,935.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,859.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,703.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

