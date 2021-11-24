CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 23,527 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

