CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,047 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

