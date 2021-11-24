CIBC Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.87.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.67 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$187.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.