CIBC Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.
RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.87.
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.67 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$187.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.72.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. Insiders sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 in the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
