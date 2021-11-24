Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) vs. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Financial Review

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.41 $3.16 million $1.05 14.62 Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.20 $538.00 million $11.20 4.36

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24% Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.