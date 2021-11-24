Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $22,322,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $439.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

