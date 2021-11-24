Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $466.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength across the healthcare and hygiene end markets, and solid product offerings in the quarters ahead. Solid momentum across its first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, the company expects revenues of $7.58-$7.67 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.2%. However, weakness across the company’s hospitality business might affect its near-term performance. Rising costs and expenses pose a concern. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry. Risks related to international exposure might hurt its performance. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have increase for fiscal 2022.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.20.

Cintas stock opened at $439.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.29 and a 200-day moving average of $391.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1,574.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,699 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $88,494,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

