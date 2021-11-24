Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.30. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

