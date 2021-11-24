Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Stolper Co’s 7th Largest Position

Stolper Co lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.7% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 317,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,666. The company has a market capitalization of $233.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

