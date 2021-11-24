Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.50 billion-$12.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

