Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,826 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,744,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

