Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.