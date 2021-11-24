Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

