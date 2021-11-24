Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,674,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,926,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VELO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.