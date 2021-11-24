Citigroup Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $250.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $304.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $206.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $195.80 and a 12-month high of $486.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day moving average is $318.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

