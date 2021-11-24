City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $530.32

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.32 ($6.93) and traded as low as GBX 514.49 ($6.72). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 514.49 ($6.72), with a volume of 12,839 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $26,749,250.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

