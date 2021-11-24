CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHKGF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09.
About CK Asset
