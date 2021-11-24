CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHKGF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. CK Asset has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

