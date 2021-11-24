CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Shares Up 7.4%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 13,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 134,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.