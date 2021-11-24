CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Posts Earnings Results

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.