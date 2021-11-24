Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Codexis by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Codexis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codexis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

