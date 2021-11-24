Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

