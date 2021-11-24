CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $64.41 million and $1.55 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

