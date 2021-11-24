Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CEN)

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $82,085.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00239524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,682,710.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

CEN is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

