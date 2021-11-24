Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $67.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $7,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

