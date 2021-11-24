Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

