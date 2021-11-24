Comerica Bank Has $2.87 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of HealthEquity worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HQY stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6,318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,682 shares of company stock worth $1,272,719. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.