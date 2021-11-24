Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

