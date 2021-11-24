Comerica Bank Sells 1,718 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,297 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 518,905 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,317,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.93%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

