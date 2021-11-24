Comerica Bank Sells 349 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.