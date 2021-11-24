Comerica Bank Sells 35,008 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,008 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.