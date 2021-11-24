Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 14,903 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMC opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,744,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.