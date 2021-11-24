Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.47 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

