Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $793.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

