Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

