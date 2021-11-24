Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
