Comparing Urban One (UONEK) & Its Peers

Urban One (NASDAQ: UONEK) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Urban One to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban One and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One $376.34 million -$8.11 million 3.14 Urban One Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.39

Urban One’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urban One. Urban One is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Urban One and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81% Urban One Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Urban One has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Urban One and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban One Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Urban One’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urban One has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Urban One beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

