Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 27,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,735. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $122.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

