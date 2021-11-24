Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Purchases £10,775 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,077.61).

Shares of CRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 429 ($5.60). 27,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,260. The stock has a market cap of £709.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 423 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 465.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

