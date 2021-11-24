Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 279,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 25,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,817. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.