Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 190,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

