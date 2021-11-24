Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,335.71.

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price target (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up C$29.90 on Friday, reaching C$2,222.89. 42,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,975. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1-year high of C$2,270.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,992.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.11 billion and a PE ratio of 110.90.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 66.5836663 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

